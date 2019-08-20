Ex-baseball players Dotel, Castillo linked to DR drug ring

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and are searching for ex-infielder Luis Castillo for their alleged links to a drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring.

Dominican Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez said Tuesday that police are also actively pursuing the suspected leader of the ring, César Emilio Peralta, also known as "César the Abuser."

"Eighteen other people are linked to this network, including athletes and baseball players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo," Rodríguez said, calling it "the most important drug trafficking structure in the region."

He said Peralta created a complicated system of companies to hide the origins of his assets, using members of his family and social circles, "including two sports figures in the Dominican Republic."

Rodríguez said the U.S. agencies participated in the investigation