Ex-restaurant owner sentenced to 6 months for tax evasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former restaurant owner has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for tax evasion.

Giuseppe Scuderi, of West Suffield, Connecticut, was sentenced in federal court in Springfield on Friday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Scuderi took cash from Crabby Joe's Bar & Grill in Southwick between 2010 and 2014 and did not declare it as income.

He has been ordered to pay nearly $171,000 in restitution.

Scuderi had pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal in May to one count of failing to file a tax return and six counts of filing false tax returns.

Scuderi's attorney filed a report that says his client is a devoted father and became the sole caretaker to his two children after ex-wife died.