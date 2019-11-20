Ex-teacher gets 7-15 years for molesting male students

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A former mid-Michigan fifth-grade teacher has been sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison after being convicted of molesting male students that he taught.

Patrick Daley learned his punishment Wednesday after a jury last month found him guilty of 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Lansing State Journal reports the 36-year-old Daley remained silent during his sentencing hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court despite several parents of his victims urging him to admit what he had done.

Daley taught at Washington Woods Middle School in Holt for five years.

Raymond Correll, Daley's attorney, said Daley maintains his innocence.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office started an investigation in May 2018 after four students told the principal that Daley had touched them inappropriately.

