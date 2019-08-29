Ex-tribe chapter accounts specialist pleads guilty to fraud

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say a former Tsayatoh Chapter accounts maintenance specialist has pleaded guilty to 16 counts of fraud.

Tribal prosecutors say Roberta Silversmith issued 16 checks between June 2016 and January 2017 to her son, who never worked at the chapter.

They say Silversmith deposited the checks into her son's account and then transferred the amount of more than $11,340 into her own bank account.

Silversmith was arraigned Aug. 19 in the District Court of Window Rock and pleaded guilty to all charges.

Her sentencing date hasn't been set yet.

Prosecutors say the maximum penalty for a single violation of fraud is a year in prison and/or a fine of $5,000.