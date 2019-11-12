FIFA bans Peruvian soccer official Burga for life

ZURICH (AP) — A South American soccer official acquitted of racketeering in the United States has been banned for life by FIFA for taking bribes.

FIFA says it found "overwhelming evidence" that Manuel Burga got or was promised $6.6 million in bribes linked to marketing deals for the Copa America and Copa Libertadores. FIFA also fined Burga 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).

Burga signed contracts as president of the Peruvian soccer federation that were used by American authorities to get guilty pleas and convictions from other senior officials at South American soccer body CONMEBOL.

Burga was cleared of a racketeering conspiracy charge in December 2017, days after Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay and Jose Maria Marin of Brazil were found guilty by the same court.

The FIFA ethics committee says Burga's guilt in its investigation was "particularly serious" and he showed no awareness of wrongdoing "in spite of the overwhelming evidence against him."

___

