Family of girl scarred by laser procedure files lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of a 6-year-old girl whose face was permanently scarred during a laser procedure is suing the University of Minnesota Physicians doctor who treated the child.

A lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court this week alleges Dr. Kristen Hook failed to disclose her inexperience in using the laser to treat the girl’s birthmark and did not provide adequate follow-up care in 2017.

The Star Tribune reports the girl’s mother, Kasey Bernu, says the family wants accountability. The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000 for emotional distress, pain, suffering and a loss of future earnings, among other damages.

University of Minnesota Physicians declined to comment.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com