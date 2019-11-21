Family of murdered worker sues Mercy Hospital for negligence

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a Chicago hospital worker shot to death by a man who also killed his ex-girlfriend and a police officer is suing the hospital and its security contractor.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court by the family of Dayna Less accuses Mercy Hospital, owner Trinity Health Inc. and SDI Security Inc. of negligence. Less, Dr. Tamara O’Neal and Officer Samuel Jimenez were shot to death by Juan Lopez on Nov. 19, 2018.

The lawsuit claims the hospital and the security firm failed to issue a ``Code Silver” alert to warn of an active shooter or to lockdown the building, which would have kept Lopez out the building.

Mercy Hospital officials say they are aware of the lawsuit but can’t comment on pending litigation.

In a lawsuit filed Monday against the city and Chicago police, SDI officials denies liability in the shooting.