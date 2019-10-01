Fatal stabbing occurred as man came to defense of woman

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Witnesses say a man was fatally stabbed in Eagle after he came to the defense of a woman being assaulted.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports 35-year-old Michael Stevens of Eagle is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Mickey Roberts.

Alaska State Troopers responded Saturday to Eagle after a village health aide reported that Stevens had stabbed Roberts.

Roberts' wife told troopers that Stevens assaulted a woman inside a home and Roberts stopped the assault. The woman suffered bruising to her face.

Roberts' wife said Stevens then cornered Roberts in the living room and stabbed him several times.

Stevens is represented by the Alaska Public Defender's Office, which did not immediately respond to an email request for comment Tuesday. He's jailed in Fairbanks with bail set at $500,000.

