Father accused of abuse after 1-year-old overdoses on heroin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The father of a 1-year-old boy has been accused of negligent child abuse after authorities said the boy overdosed on heroin.

Luis Castellon, 26, made his first court appearance Monday in Fayetteville, news outlets reported. Cumberland County deputies were called to a home in Roseboro on Jan. 1.

The sheriff's office said the 1-year-old wasn't breathing when deputies arrived. Emergency personnel performed CPR and gave the child at least two doses of naloxone. A drug screen showed the child tested positive for heroin.

A search of the home turned up at least three clear plastic baggies containing white residue, according a sheriff's office news release. Deputies said the items were easily accessible to the child.

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West requested a higher bond at Monday's hearing, which District Court Judge Beth Keever denied. The judge agreed to a provision barring Castellon from having contact with minors, including the 1-year-old, West said.

The child was placed in his mother's custody and appears to be doing well, West said.

Castellon was charged with negligent child abuse resulting in serious injury. He has bonded out, according to jail records. He had no comment as he walked out of court Monday, news outlets reported.