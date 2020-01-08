Federal felon escapes from Wyoming re-entry center

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A prisoner escaped from a Wyoming re-entry center in December after leaving to report to Healthcare for the Homeless and then perform a job search, federal authorities said.

Jeremiah Anthony Mahoney, 45, left the Casper Re-Entry Center Dec. 26 and did not return by his designated time of 5 p.m., KTWO-AM reported Tuesday. A U.S. Marshal filed a criminal complaint Monday in U.S. District Court.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service were notified of Mahoney's escape before a federal magistrate issued an arrest warrant, authorities said.

The complaint did not explain why authorities waited 12 days before announcing the escape, officials said.

Mahoney was sentenced to 10 years followed by five years of supervised probation in September 2005 after being convicted in a jury trial for being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said. Mahoney was convicted in other states and Wyoming counties of robbery, aggravated assault and battery, burglary and other crimes, authorities said.

Mahoney was transferred from a federal prison in Illinois to the re-entry center in Wyoming in October 2019, authorities said. He was scheduled to be released in March.