Federal judge scolds Utah county over gang injunction

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a Utah county violated the constitutional rights of two Ogden men charged under a gang injunction.

The Ogden Standard-Examiner reports U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups recently ruled Weber County's injunction process lacked adequate due process to get a hearing before charges and for appeals.

Leland McCubbin Jr. and Daniel Lucero were served with the anti-gang injunction in 2010. The injunction came after the Weber County Attorney's Office filed a public-nuisance injunction against the Trece gang in 2010 following escalating gang-related crime in Ogden, Utah.

Ogden police had a gang member database, adding names to it based on criteria including style of dress, hand signs and tattoos.

The Utah Supreme Court threw out the injunction in 2014.

