Feds charge man who allegedly brought girl to Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 43-year-old man already facing charges in two states for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he brought from Michigan to Rhode Island now faces federal charges too.

Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island say Charles Morancey, of Warwick, was charged Tuesday with interstate travel to engage in criminal sexual activity with a minor and receipt of child pornography.

He's scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court on Thursday. No defense attorney was listed in court records.

Authorities say Morancey met the girl on social media. Police say they found the Allegan County girl at his home earlier this month.

Morancey faces third-degree sexual assault charges in Rhode Island. In Michigan, he's facing charges of accosting children for immoral purposes and use of a computer to commit a crime.