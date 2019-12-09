Flamboyant governor of Kenya's capital charged with graft

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The flamboyant governor of Kenya's capital city, Nairobi, has been charged with 19 counts of graft-related charges as the country struggles to tackle runaway corruption.

Mike Gideon Mbuvi, widely known as Mike Sonko, Monday denied the charges including embezzlement and money laundering. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission alleges Mbuvi awarded contracts to friend's companies, which after receiving payment, wired to Mbuvi's accounts Kenyan shillings worth thousands of dollars.

Mbuvi is known for controversy and his flamboyant lifestyle, like wearing gold rings, chains, watches and clothes. He prefers being called "Sonko" which means rich man in Kenya's Sheng slang.

A heavy police presence was deployed in the capital ahead of his court appearance after police said there was information that his supporters were planning demonstrations