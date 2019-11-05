Florida inmate pleads guilty to distributing drugs in jail

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An inmate at a Florida jail has been convicted of distributing drugs that caused other inmates to suffer overdoses.

Court records show that 33-year-old Timothy CathCart pleaded guilty Monday in Tampa federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and norfentanyl causing injury. He faces a possible life sentence at a Jan. 24 hearing.

A plea agreement says CathCart was part of a drug trafficking organization that conspired to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. He was arrested for a traffic violation in Pasco County in January and managed to smuggle a mixture of seven grams of fentanyl and seven grams of gabapentin and methamphetamine into the jail.

Officials say three inmates who took the drugs lost consciousness, overdosed and suffered serious bodily injury.