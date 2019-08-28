Florida man accused of threatening woman with chainsaw

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man is accused of shouting at a woman and threatening her with a running chainsaw.

The attack happened Monday night in Gainesville.

An Alachua County Sheriff's arrest report says 36-year-old Dustin Waters approached the woman who was with some friends at a home in Gainesville. He began to argue with the woman, who locked herself in a friend's car. The report says the man slammed the hood of the vehicle and cranked the chainsaw.

The Gainesville Sun reports the man ran the chainsaw along the front bumper and passenger window.

He charged with two counts of aggravated assault, property damage and resisting an officer. The woman wasn't injured.

Waters is in custody, but jail records don't indicate whether he has a lawyer.