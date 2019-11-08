Former Colorado deputy jailed for smuggling items to inmate

DENVER (AP) — A former Jefferson County jail deputy has been sentenced to 45 days in jail for smuggling unauthorized items into the facility for an inmate.

KCNC-TV reported Myriah Lovato was also sentenced to two years of probation Thursday.

Lovato pleaded guilty in September to introducing contraband and official misconduct at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's Detention Services Division facility in Golden.

Lovato says she had an inappropriate relationship with the inmate at the county jail about 16 miles (26 kilometers) west of Denver.

Authorities say Lovato was part of the jail's gang intelligence unit and struck up a relationship in 2018 with the inmate, who was incarcerated on a kidnapping count and other charges.

Lovato began working for the sheriff's office in 2016 and resigned during the investigation.

