Former Pullman cop won't face new trial for sex misconduct

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The Whitman County prosecutor will not retry a former Pullman police sergeant accused of sexual misconduct.

Prosecutor Denis Tracy says the alleged victim is not willing to go through the trauma and indignity of a second trial.

The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that Dan Hargraves was charged after an 18-year-old student at Washington State University reported he sexually assaulted her last year. At the time, Hargraves had detained her in his patrol car for underage drinking.

A Whitman County judge declared a mistrial in the case last month after the jury deadlocked.

Hargraves worked for the Pullman Police Department for 19 years before resigning late last year.

He was accused of coercing the woman to perform oral sex on him after arresting her.

