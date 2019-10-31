Former clerk for Mississippi town arrested for embezzlement

RALEIGH, Miss. (AP) — A former clerk for the Mississippi town of Raleigh has been arrested on an embezzlement charge.

Attorney General Jim Hood, in a news release Thursday, said 57-year-old Helen Bounds, of Mize, surrendered to authorities Wednesday following an indictment by a Smith County grand jury.

Bounds is accused of converting to her own use excessive multiple and single monetary payments totaling more than $23,000 while employed as town clerk. If convicted, Bounds faces up to 20 years in prison.

