Former hospital chief executive pleads guilty to theft

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — A former chief executive officer of a northeast Iowa hospital has pleaded guilty to theft.

Delaware County District Court records say 61-year-old Lon Butikofer (BYOO'-tih-koh-fur) entered the plea Tuesday. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Butikofer was accused of stealing nearly $257,000 from January 2009 through March 15, 2017, by failing to properly record personal trips as vacation or paid time off and by seeking reimbursement for the expenses.

Another former executive at Regional Medical Center in Manchester, 53-year-old Mike Briggs, has been accused of similar actions. He's pleaded not guilty to a theft charge and is scheduled to begin trial Dec. 4.