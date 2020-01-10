Former theme park worker sentenced in embezzlement case

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The former chief financial officer of Silverwood Theme Park has been sentence to up to 14 years in prison for embezzling thousands of dollars from the northern Idaho amusement park.

Christopher A. Wyatt, 43, was sentenced in 1st District Court on Tuesday. Judge Scott Wayman said Wyatt will be eligible for parole after serving at least 3 years.

Wyatt pleaded guilty last year to two counts of grand theft for stealing more than $160,000. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed three additional charges.

Prosecutors said Wyatt and co-defendant Melissa K. Foeller used the money to pay for trips, hotel rooms, household expenses and other personal expenses. Foeller was also given a three-to-14-year prison sentence at an earlier hearing.