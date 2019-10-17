Former troopers face charges for illegal firearm disposal

BOSTON (AP) — Two retired Massachusetts State Police troopers face criminal charges for allegedly accepting free guns from a state-contracted firearms dealer and accepting personalized assault rifles from a gunmaker seeking business with the state.

Court records indicate that former lieutenant Paul M. Wosny and former trooper Michael G. Wilmot are charged with violating public employee standards of conduct.

Prosecutors say Wosny and Wilmot allegedly tagged 11 weapons that were released to a gun dealer that were given back at no cost.

Prosecutors say they "submitted false and misleading reports" that did not disclose they received the weapons back from the gun dealer.

Wosny's attorney says in The Boston Globe his client had an "unblemished history with the State Police."

An attorney for Wilmot said he had "one of the most distinguished records of any trooper."