Nebraska state hospital worker accused of sex with patient

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a patient while working as a security supervisor at a Nebraska psychiatric hospital.

Lancaster County Court records say 36-year-old Chalice Closen is charged with felony sexual abuse of a protected person. County jail records say Closen remained in custody Thursday. The court records don't list the name of an attorney for her.

Authorities say Closen came under suspicion when a patient saw Closen kiss another patient in her office at the Lincoln Regional Center. The man kissed later told a Nebraska State Patrol investigator how the relationship with Closen began with flirting after he was committed to the hospital in February 2018.

A Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman says Closen last worked at the hospital on May 16. Closen was hired in January 2015.