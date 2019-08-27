Founder on nonprofit charge with high school assaults

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who founded a home for young women battling drug addiction in honor of his late daughter has been charged with making his way into a high school and assaulting three women.

Police say 55-year-old Timothy Grover followed a woman into Lowell High School on Monday afternoon and approached her. Police say he then victimized two other women before he was arrested outside the school.

School was not in session but faculty and staff were on the scene in preparation for the new school year that starts Tuesday. Police say at least one of the women was a teacher.

Grover faces several charges including assault with intent to rape. He faces arraignment Tuesday. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.