Funeral set for Thursday for fallen Georgia sheriff's deputy

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents and Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies work a crime scene along Highland Avenue, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Gainesville Ga., where a Hall County Sheriff's deputy was shot the night before. Authorities were searching Monday for suspects after a Georgia sheriff's deputy was killed in a shootout northeast of Atlanta. (Scott Rogers/The Times via AP)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A funeral is planned Thursday for a Georgia sheriff's deputy who was gunned down in a shootout northeast of Atlanta.

Authorities said 28-year-old Hall County Deputy Nicolas Dixon was killed exchanging gunfire with people who crashed a stolen car Sunday night in Gainesville.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office charged 17-year-old Hector Garcia Solis, who authorities identified as the shooter, with felony murder.

The sheriff says three other suspects have all been charged with being a party to a crime of felony murder.

Dixon's funeral is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Free Chapel Worship Center in Gainesville, 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.