Georgia police: Convicted child molester faces new charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia detective says that a man accused of dragging a boy behind a vacant building and trying to sexually assault him was previously convicted of child molestation.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports Cantrell Denolovone Clark is facing kidnapping, attempted child molestation and attempted aggravated sodomy charges. Columbus Police Cpl. Mark Scruggs testified in court Wednesday that a 12-year-old victim told officers he was riding his bike in July when Clark approached him shirtless and told him he wanted to perform oral sex on him. The boy fled.

Scruggs says Clark's records show he was convicted of child molestation and aggravated sodomy in 1998, calling the circumstances in both cases remarkably similar.

A judge has moved the case to a superior court.

It's unclear whether Clark has an attorney who can comment.

Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com