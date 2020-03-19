Hawaii men arrested for illegal harvest of nearly 800 opihi

HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii men were arrested for illegally harvesting hundreds of opihi, a pricey local delicacy.

The two men from Oahu's famed North Shore were allegedly caught picking the limpets in the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District, state officials said Wednesday.

It is illegal to remove any marine life from a marine life conservation district.

Raymond Agsalda, 53, of Waialua and Ronsin Rosa, 53, of Haleiwa were caught with 784 opihi, the state said.

A pound of opihi — about 15 to 30 pieces depending on their size — sells for about $20. The 784 opihi weighed about 15 pounds, said Dan Dennison, a spokesman for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Altogether they would have market value of about $300.

The men were charged with a petty misdemeanor and if convicted could be fined or face jail time.

They couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The opihi were returned to the conservation district, Dennison said.