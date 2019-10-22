'Heart-wrenching:' Couple killed were planning to move

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A husband and wife who were killed during a hit-and-run in Grand Rapids had put their house up for sale and were planning a move to Tennessee.

Tyler Duflo tells WOOD-TV that his mother and stepfather were enjoying a night out Saturday when they were hit while walking across a street in a crosswalk. Duflo says it's "heart-wrenching."

Tracy Fuhr and Todd Fuhr of Grand Rapids were 56 years old. Police say the suspect, Jason McCann, blew through a stop sign before hitting the couple. He appeared in court Tuesday on charges of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and reckless driving causing death.

It wasn't immediately known if McCann has an attorney who could comment.

Duflo says he would want to see the couple's "contagious smiles one last time."