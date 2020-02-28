Homeless man charged in home invasion, 2 burglaries

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A man who broke into a southern New Jersey home last weekend attacked one resident and tried to tie up another before setting a fire in the house and fleeing, authorities said.

Bernard Miller, who has no known address, faces numerous counts stemming from Sunday's home invasion in Collingswood, including attempted murder, robbery and aggravated arson, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. He also faces charges for two home burglaries he committed in the same town on Saturday.

Detectives tracked Miller to a homeless shelter in Camden after viewing surveillance footage that showed a man entering the facility wearing clothing that matched that of the home burglar. They also found items from one of the burglaries in Miller’s backpack, authorities said.

As the investigation progressed, authorities identified Miller as the man responsible for Sunday's burglary and attacks. He remains jailed, and it's not known if he's retained an attorney.