Honolulu police department suspends ex chief's half-brother

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Police Department stripped police authority from the half-brother of the department's former chief following his arrest due to an altercation between the two men.

The department opened criminal and administrative investigations into Lt. Andre Peters, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

Peters was charged Sunday with misdemeanor abuse of a family member.

An alleged assault on former Chief Louis Kealoha happened during an altercation around 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Peters’ East Oahu home, according to a police booking report.

Peters, 46, did not return a call seeking comment.

Honolulu Police Commission Vice Chairman Jerry Gibson said Sunday he had not yet heard of the arrest but expected Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard would respond appropriately.

A spokesman for Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the mayor trusted the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the altercation between Peters and Kealoha.

Kealoha is free on bail pending his scheduled sentencing next month on conspiracy and obstruction charges.

He is seeking a divorce from his wife, Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy prosecutor.

The couple were convicted on charges accusing them of conspiring to frame a relative with stealing their mailbox and covering up their actions by lying. The Kealohas also pleaded guilty to bank fraud for lying on loan applications.

Additionally, Katherine Kealoha pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and failing to report her brother’s involvement in illegal drug distribution.