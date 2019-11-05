House Ethics panel investigating Trahan's campaign finances

BOSTON (AP) — A congressional committee is investigating U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan's campaign spending.

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics said Monday it hopes to complete its investigation by Dec. 17.

The Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent agency that reviews House misconduct allegations, turned over a confidential report to the committee in September.

The Massachusetts Democrat has been dogged with questions about a last-minute cash infusion during the final days of her 2018 campaign.

Trahan has admitted using $300,000 deposited by her husband into a joint account. Her attorney says the couple merged their finances long before the campaign.

Under federal election law, only the candidate can donate unlimited funds to their campaign.

Complaints have also been lodged with the Federal Elections Commission. Trahan's office didn't respond to an email seeking comment.