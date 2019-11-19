IT worker pleads guilty to stealing over $350K in equipment

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina information technology administrator has pleaded guilty to stealing over $350,000 in computer equipment.

The Sun News reports Terry Shawn Petrill accepted a plea agreement last week. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

An indictment says Petrill stole from the Horry County IT department between 2015 to 2018. He left the department around the same time Horry County police started investigating the thefts.

A police report says 14 Cisco computer switches, valued at about $270,000, were entered as stolen into a national database. A switch is comparable to a home router.

The indictment says Petrill is subject to a forfeiture of $365,000, which equals the proceeds Petrill got from the crime.

Petrill’s attorney Thomas Brittain says Petrill is remorseful and admitted to stealing the switches.

