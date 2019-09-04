Idaho doctor admits to knockoff breast implants scheme

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southern Idaho doctor has pleaded guilty to surgically implanting counterfeit breast implants into at least nine women.

Boise television station KTVB reports Temp Ray Patterson, from Burley, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to felony receipt and delivery of misbranded devices. In a plea agreement, Patterson said he purchased the implants from China and had them shipped to Idaho, where he falsely passed them off as devices that were FDA approved. Patterson also gave the patients phony paperwork and labels that made it seem as if the implants were legitimate, according to the plea agreement.

Patterson agreed to pay $8,200 in restitution to each uncompensated victim. He was also banned from performing cosmetic surgery before his sentencing hearing next month.

He faces up to three years in prison for the crime.

Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/