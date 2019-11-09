Illinois judge sentences man in 2000 drowning death of wife

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — A man who was convicted of murder in the drowning death of his wife 19 years ago in the bathtub of their suburban Chicago home has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The sentence imposed Friday on 70-year-old Frank Buschauer by Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo likely means that Buschauer will die in prison because under Illinois law he must serve the entire 25-year sentence.

In August, Cataldo found Buschauer guilty in the 2000 death of 47-year-old Cynthia Hrisco after prosecutors presented evidence that Buschauer drowned her in the tub of the couple's South Barrington home.

After the initial investigation ruled that Hrisco's manner of death was undetermined, Buschauer moved to Pell Lake, Wisconsin. The case was reopened and in 2013 Buschauer was arrested.