Indicted lawmaker back in Lansing, says treatment saved him

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker has returned to session for the first time in months after being charged with trading votes for campaign money.

Rep. Larry Inman, a Republican from Williamsburg near Traverse City, was back on the House floor Tuesday, days after his colleagues formally voted to call for his resignation. He says he recently completed 11 weeks of treatment for an addiction to painkillers stemming from having five surgeries over a two-year period, and now "my brain is clear."

Inman says he did "nothing wrong" and legislators should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

He can no longer get into his Lansing office, and his staff now reports to the House Business Office. He also has been barred from sitting on committees or participating in Republican caucus meetings.