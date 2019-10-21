Indonesia arrests 4 foreigners on drug charges

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian customs officials have arrested four foreigners for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs onto the resort island of Bali.

The head of customs at Bali's Ngurah Rai airport, Himawan Indarjono, says the foreigners — two Thai women, one Russian woman and a Frenchman — were arrested earlier this month.

Himawan said Monday that the two Thais were arrested Oct. 13 upon arrival at the airport. He said that three days later, customs officers nabbed the Russian woman and the Frenchman, who were picking up a package of cocaine at a delivery service.

Indonesia has extremely strict drug laws, and convicted smugglers are sometimes executed.

More than 150 people are currently on death row, mostly for drug crimes. About one-third of them are foreigners.