January trial scheduled for man charged in Ames slaying

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of fatally stabbing his roommate at their Ames apartment has pleaded not guilty.

Story County court records say 55-year-old David Hunter entered the written plea Monday to a charge of first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 14.

Officers who responded to the residence around 6:10 p.m. Nov. 7 found an injured man later identified as 37-year-old Christopher Swalwell suffering from knife wounds. Police say he was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Des Moines hospital, where he died.

The court records say Hunter told investigators that he was responsible for Swalwell’s injuries.