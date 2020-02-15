Judge approves step toward paying Las Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge in Nevada has approved who will oversee allocation of settlement funds for the victims of the fatal Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in 2017.

Chief District Judge Linda Bell designated retired Clark County District Judge Jennifer Togliatti and retired California Judge Louis Meisinger to oversee the money, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday.

The signed court documents came about four months after MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing thousands of victims of the shooting reached a settlement of up to $800 million, officials said.

MGM Resorts' $751 million insurance coverage is expected to fund most of the settlement, court officials said.

Those who were at the shooting on the Las Vegas Strip are not expected to receive any of that money until the end of this year, said Robert Eglet, lead counsel for the law firm Eglet Adams of Las Vegas. Eglet Adams of Las Vegas represents about 2,500 of the 4,400 plaintiffs involved in the litigation.

Plaintiffs sought compensation for physical and psychological injuries after a shooter opened fire on an open-air concert crowd from a suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, killing 58 people and injuring more than 800, authorities said.