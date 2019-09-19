Judge cites doubts about jury in deciding to move trial

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A judge has decided that a man accused of killing two brothers in the Webster County city of Fort Dodge can't get a fair trial there, so he's moving the trial to Ames in Story County.

The Messenger reports that Judge Kurt Stoebe ruled Tuesday that, after nearly two days of jury selection, it was unlikely an impartial jury could be assembled in Webster County to try 28-year-old Tanner King. He's pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the October 2018 shootings of 37-year-old Marion and 34-year-old Eldominic Rhodes.

Stoebe also said he would be shocked if a significant number of jurors didn't know of the defendant, the numerous witnesses to be called or the families affected by the slayings.

The questioning of potential jurors in Story County is scheduled to begin Nov. 12.

