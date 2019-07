Judge tosses college assault suit amid more rape charges

FILE-This Friday, June 7, 2019 file booking photo provided by the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority shows Joseph Hardin. Hardin, who was allowed to remain enrolled at Marshall University despite being accused of raping a student, has been sentenced to a year in jail for violating probation after new sexual assault charges emerged. A West Virginia circuit court judge sentenced Joseph Chase Hardin on Friday, July 26, after he took the stand for over an hour of bruising testimony. (West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority via AP) less FILE-This Friday, June 7, 2019 file booking photo provided by the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority shows Joseph Hardin. Hardin, who was allowed to remain enrolled at Marshall ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Judge tosses college assault suit amid more rape charges 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge says a lawsuit brought by a former Marshall University student has failed to show the school could be held legally liable for allegedly mishandling an on-campus rape case.

District Judge Robert C. Chambers on Tuesday filed an order explaining that he threw out Alicia Gonzales ' case because it didn't show Marshall was "deliberately indifferent."

Gonzales says she was raped in 2016 by fellow student Joseph Chase Hardin. He was convicted of battery in the case.

Her civil suit said the school had botched a disciplinary process and let Hardin remain on campus.

A college spokeswoman says Marshall is satisfied with the decision and has maintained the school followed state law and federal regulations in the case.

Hardin was expelled last month after new sexual assault charges emerged .