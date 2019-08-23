Jury acquits Montana man of murder in deadly shooting

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been acquitted in the deadly shooting of another man who was in a relationship with his ex-wife.

The Flathead Beacon reports the jury found 30-year-old Daniel Chance Blixt not guilty of murder Wednesday following a three-day trial in Polson.

Defense attorney Amanda Marvin says Blixt shot Matthew Darnell in self-defense.

Court documents say Blixt had met with his ex-wife in Pablo in February to give money for the care of their children.

The documents say the two got into an argument and Darnell started running toward Blixt.

Marvin says Blixt "waited until the last possible moment to shoot."

The newspaper was unable to reach the Lake County Attorney's Office for comment.

