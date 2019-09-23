Jury selection begins in slaying of Florida law professor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection starts Monday in a murder-for-hire case that transfixed Florida's capital city when a Florida State University law professor was gunned down five years ago in his garage.

Police say a bitter divorce, custody battle and other family squabbles were behind the slaying of Professor Dan Markel.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that opening arguments could begin later this week for two of Markel's accused killers, Katherine Magbanua and Sigfredo Garcia. If found guilty, Garcia could face the death penalty for the 2014 killing.

A third person has already begun serving a seven-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The high-profile case has drawn national attention.

Police say the family of the victim's former wife orchestrated the murder-for-hire plot but no charges have been filed against them.