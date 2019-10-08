Killer's lifetime of evil backed up by a prodigious memory

Serial killer Samuel Little's depravity is matched only by his prodigious memory.

Little, a 79-year-old California inmate, has been pronounced by the FBI the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.

He has confessed to 93 slayings committed across the country between 1970 and 2005, recounting the crimes with astonishing, near-photographic detail. He has even drawn color portraits in prison of dozens of the women he strangled.

His case, featured on "60 Minutes" on Sunday, has offered a frightening look inside the mind of a killer and the wrongheaded assumptions on the part of law enforcement that enabled him to escape justice for so long.