Kim Kardashian urges clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones. Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, asked Oklahoma officials to consider a clemency petition for Jones, who's on death row for a murder conviction in the July 1999 killing of Paul Howell. Jones, who's black, says his 2002 trial was tainted when a juror used a racist term to describe him. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File) less FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones. Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, asked Oklahoma officials to consider a clemency ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kim Kardashian urges clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kim Kardashian West has joined a chorus of voices calling for clemency for a black man on Oklahoma's death row who says a racist juror tainted the outcome of his trial.

Julius Jones was convicted of murder in the 1999 slaying of 45-year-old Paul Howell.

Kardashian West tweeted Wednesday urging Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state Pardon and Parole Board to consider Jones' clemency petition, which was filed Tuesday.

Jones' lawyers have requested that his death sentence to be commuted to time served.

Jones appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court after a juror told Jones' lawyers in 2017 that another juror used a racist term to describe Jones in his 2002 trial, saying authorities should "shoot him behind the jail."

The court rejected that appeal.