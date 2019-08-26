LA police probe transgender women bar removal as hate crime

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating the aggressive removal of a group of transgender women from a bar as a possible hate crime.

Department spokesman Officer Jay Chaves said Monday a complaint was filed with police and that the matter is "in the hands of detectives."

Cell phone video showing security guards shoving and dragging two transgender women and a gay man out of the downtown Los Angeles bar was widely shared on social media over the weekend.

Khloe Rios tells the Los Angeles Times the straight couple approached her and a group of friends and yelled slurs and attacked them.

She says the bar's security guards escorted the couple out but used excessive force with them.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Sunday his office will ensure a "proper investigation is completed."