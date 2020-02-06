Las Vegas City Council denies marijuana dispensary permit

SUMMERLIN, Nev. (AP) — City officials in Nevada rejected a special use permit for a marijuana dispensary that was previously approved by the Las Vegas Planning Commission.

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to deny the permit for applicant Nevada CRT LLC to use the former pet hospital as a dispensary west of Las Vegas.

The vote came after two town halls, a planning commission meeting and multiple calls and emails to Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, who led the opposition effort.

“I want to make it clear that my position on this issue is not related to marijuana use in general. The voters have spoken on the issue and I respect that,” she said. “It is also not about keeping all the dispensaries out of Ward 2.”

Nevada CRT rejected Seaman's offer to help find the business a more fitting location than an area that opponents said was too close to schools, homes and areas where children congregate, she said.

The dispensary would have been the first located in Ward 2. Other dispensaries in Las Vegas are clustered in older, centrally located areas of town.

The proposed dispensary location was not too close to schools or places of worship as defined under state and local law, Nevada CRT spokesperson Scot Rutledge said.

Dispensary operator Cultivate serves customers who live in Ward 2 and would like to see a dispensary closer to home, Rutledge said.