Latest: Mayor: LA deputy expected to be OK after shooting

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

The mayor of Lancaster, California, says a deputy shot and wounded outside a Los Angeles County sheriff's station is going to be OK.

Authorities are searching for the shooter in buildings surrounding the station where the deputy was hit in the shoulder while standing in the parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Lillian Peck says the deputy was hospitalized in unknown condition after the shooting around 2:45 p.m. Mayor R. Rex Parris tells KABC-TV he has visited the wounded deputy in the hospital. Parris says the deputy is expected to recover and return to duty.

There's a huge police presence as investigators try to determine where the gunfire came from.

The public has been told to avoid the downtown neighborhood.

Metrolink train service has been halted in the area.

4:10 p.m.

Authorities say a deputy was shot and wounded when someone opened fire outside a Los Angeles County sheriff's station.

Deputy Lillian Peck says authorities set up a perimeter Wednesday near the Lancaster station to search for the shooter.

Peck says the wounded deputy was standing with colleagues in a parking lot when gunfire erupted.

She says the deputy was hospitalized in unknown condition after being hit in a shoulder.

Deputies are clearing nearby buildings to determine where the shots came from. Peck says the exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

The sheriff's station is surrounded by shops and restaurants in a downtown area of the desert city with160,000 residents about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.