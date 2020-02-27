Lawmakers pass bill creating VB Strong' license plate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have passed legislation that will create a new license plate with the slogan “VB Strong” honoring the victims of a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Bill DeSteph has passed unanimously out of both chambers and heads to the governor’s desk for his signature, The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday.

The plates won’t be available until 450 people apply for them and pay a $10 fee that goes toward Department of Motor Vehicles operations by Nov. 20.

“It was a horrific tragedy, and we felt like this was just one way that people could help memorialize the event and ensure that people know that the tragic events that occurred that day are not going to be forgotten,” said Scott Humphrey, a legislative aide for DeSteph’s office.

The DMV offers more than 250 specialty license plates.