Lawson’s career-high effort lifts Tulane past Southern

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — K.J. Lawson scored a career-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Tulane beat Southern 82-65 on Sunday.

Amel Kuljuhovic had 15 points for the Jaguars (3-5). Lamarcus Lee added 11 points.

Tulane (6-1) plays Southern Miss on the road on Wednesday. Southern faces Akron on the road next Sunday.

