Lawyer says cop injured by fellow officer, not his client

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — The attorney for a man accused of shooting two Massachusetts police officers says it’s likely one was wounded by his fellow officer during the gunfire.

Defense attorney Brian Kelley says he believes Falmouth officer Donald DeMiranda fired the bullet that wounded Officer Ryan Moore during the July 2018 shooting with his client Malik Koval.

Koval pleaded not guilty to more than 10 charges in connection with the shooting that injured both officers in November 2018. Koval was also shot.

Kelley says that based on where DeMiranda was standing when Koval fled the home, it was his weapon that injured Moore.

Kelley says he’s asked for additional ballistics information.

Kelley says the officers entered Koval’s home without a warrant and escalated the situation.

The Cape Cod Times reports that prosecutors didn’t respond to a call for comment.