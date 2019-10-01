https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Leavenworth-woman-pleads-not-guilty-in-young-14483804.php
Leavenworth woman pleads not guilty in young son's death
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 31-year-old Leavenworth woman has pleaded not guilty in the death of her 19-month-old son.
Catherine Smith is charged with second-degree murder after her son's death in November 2018. She pleaded on Monday.
The Leavenworth Times reports Smith allegedly left her son in a room where the temperature exceeded 90 degrees without checking on him for an extended time.
Smith is free on bond. Court records indicate she was released Sept. 16 on a $25,000 bond.
The trial is scheduled for Jan. 21.
